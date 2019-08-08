Flood advisory issued for Oahu through 5:45 PM

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for the island of Oahu in Honolulu County until 5:45 PM.

At 249 PM , radar indicated heavy rain near the Koolau mountain range and select areas on the central parts of the island and the north shore.

Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Additional rainfall is expected through this afternoon.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to: Ahuimanu, Punaluu, Hauula, Waimanalo, Kailua, Mililani, Maunawili, Kaneohe, Wheeler Field, Wahiawa, Waialua and Waikane.