Breaking News
Coast Guard search for missing swimmer off Waimea Bay

Flood advisory issued for Kauai through 12:30a Saturday

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for the island of Kauai until 1230 AM HST.

At 925 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain along the northwest slopes of Kauai this evening.

Rain was falling at a rate of 1 inch per hour.

Additional moderate to heavy showers are expected through the overnight hours with elevated water levels in local area streams on the north side of Kauai.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to: Kilauea, Anahola, Wailua, Hanalei, Na Pali State Park, Wainiha, North Fork Wailua Trails, Moloaa, Princeville, Polihale, Kokee State Park and Wailua Homesteads.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story