Flood advisory issued for Kauai through 12:30a Saturday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for the island of Kauai until 1230 AM HST.

At 925 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain along the northwest slopes of Kauai this evening.

Rain was falling at a rate of 1 inch per hour.

Additional moderate to heavy showers are expected through the overnight hours with elevated water levels in local area streams on the north side of Kauai.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to: Kilauea, Anahola, Wailua, Hanalei, Na Pali State Park, Wainiha, North Fork Wailua Trails, Moloaa, Princeville, Polihale, Kokee State Park and Wailua Homesteads.