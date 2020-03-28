Flash flood watch issued for Kauai and Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An approaching upper low will bring the potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms to the island chain this weekend.

Trade winds will focus rainfall mainly over windward and mauka, with heavy showers and storms possible in leeward locales mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

A more typical and drier trade wind pattern is expected early next week.

A land and sea breeze pattern may develop Wednesday and Thursday, with showers favoring windward coasts at night and interior and mauka areas during the afternoon and evening hours.

A return to trade wind weather is then possible by the end of next week.