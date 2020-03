HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flash flood Watch for Kauai, Niihau and Oahu through late Saturday night.

An upper low will approach from the northwest tonight bringing unstable atmospheric conditions across the western end of the state.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms will be possible through Saturday night.

East southeast winds will focus rainfall over windward slopes as well as urban areas along the south shores.