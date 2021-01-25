Flash flood watch for all Hawaiian Island through late Tuesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) —

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON…

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has expanded the Flash Flood Watch to include Molokai, Kauai, Maui, Lanai, Niihau, Oahu and Kahoolawe Through Tuesday afternoon.

Deep moisture within an unstable east to southeast flow will produce a threat for flash flooding through Tuesday. While the primary flood threat will be over windward slopes, all areas of the state may experience flash flooding.

Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff