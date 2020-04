HONOLULU (KHON2) —

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flash flood warning for the island of Maui until 215 AM HST.

At 1109 PM HST, radar indicated an area of nearly stationary heavy rainfall over portions of East Maui and the Hana Highway.

Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 3 inches per hour.

Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Kipahulu, Kaupo, Nahiku, Hana and Haleakala National Park.