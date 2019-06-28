Fisher-Price recalls inclined sleeper accessory for children

Fisher-Price initiated a voluntary recall of the inclined sleeper accessory included with all models of the Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yard, due to safety concerns raised about inclined sleep products.

Fisher-Price initiated this voluntary recall even though there have been no reported injuries or fatalities involving this product.

Consumers should stop using the inclined sleeper accessory immediately. They should contact Fisher-Price immediately for a refund or voucher.

They are not recalling the play yard itself or the changing station clutch accessory or carry bag — customers can continue using these accessories.