First big swell of winter season arrives on Oahu’s North Shore

The first big swell of the season arrived on the North Shore overnight. Waves up to 20 feet high brought hundreds of people to watch Mother Nature’s show, and of course the surf. Hundreds of people came out, keeping the lifeguards very busy. The highly anticipated surf season has begun on Oahu’s North Shore.

Makua Rothman, professional surfer: “Conditions today are unreal. It’s 10-12 foot Sunset, classic west peak, and it’s going to be an amazing day of surfing.”

Today marked the first holding day for the Vans Pro presented by HIC.

Marty Thomas, World Surf League Hawaii contest director: “We’ve got solid surf in the 12-15 foot range out of the northwest with light easterly winds. It’s almost classic, pretty close to epic conditions here at Sunset Beach.”

But down the road near Kammies and Rocky Point, homeowners are securing their yards as huge surf batters their property. One homeowner says it’s been like this for several years now. His neighbor’s pool slipped down to the beach a few years ago.

Ryce Reeves, homeowner: “Everything was out farther, but the big surf keeps coming in and taking the sand away every time it comes close to our property.”

Reeves says he’s prepared to lose his tree after this swell.

Reeves: “If I don’t lose anymore of what I got right now I’ll get passed this. We don’t know what’s going to happen with the winter.”

Lifeguards also keeping busy in the water and on land.

Vitor Marcal, North Shore Lifeguard Captain: “All the towers have 3 lifeguards. We have our jet ski in the water patrolling the coast and we have another one on standby here at Ehukai Pipeline and we’re ready to respond.”

He also urges people to stay off rocks as big surges could hit at any moment, and for people to be mindful of strong currents.

Marcal: “We have a lot of sand moving, a lot of currents moving different directions today. Something to pay attention to. That’s why [it’s important to] talk to a lifeguard before heading into the water.”

Captain Marcal says that the lifeguards are prepared to stay at least an hour into overtime. There were 7 rescues today and over 1300 preventative actions. The majority of those took place at Waimea Bay.

