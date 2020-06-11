Fireworks set off in Lahaina house fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Investigators on Maui are still looking into a fire that broke out at a Lahaina home Wednesday. Officials say the fire broke out just before 4 p.m. and was under control by 4:40 p.m.

This wasn’t a typical fire, with fireworks popping off in the air alongside the thick grey smoke. The explosions made for a chaotic and startling scene for many living in the area.

Ashley Dela Cruz lives across the street from the house that caught on fire on Kanakea Loop.

“We heard like two big bangs and so he looked out the window and saw really dark grey flames or smoke so he yelled out fire, fire so we all ran out,” said Dela Cruz. “We grabbed our hoses from our house and we started shooting the house that was on fire.”

She said an elderly couple and their son live there.

“We were a little bit more worried about them, and they just kept going in and out of the house trying to get their public papers and we were telling them not to,” said Dela Cruz.

Dela Cruz said, the Maui fire and Maui police arrived on the scene about five to six minutes later. However, since she and other neighbors were so close to the action, they couldn’t tell what the loud booms were.

“The police officers were yelling to all of us to get in the house, ‘(There are) shots fired,’ like, just take cover,” said Dela Cruz.

A few streets away, Jeremiah Ellard said he was alerted by the huge popping sounds. He said it was a scary sight, even from afar.

When the fire was going you could see the black smoke and you could see all the mortars blowing up in the sky too you know the fireworks,” said Ellard. “It’s dangerous. I felt for the firemen showing up over there, putting out the fire with stuff blowing up too.”

Dela Cruz said they’re lucky the fire was able to be contained at just that house.

“It was just so big the flames it was just crazy, so we thought we were going to catch on fire as well,” said Dela Cruz.

According to the Maui Fire Department, two families were displaced due to smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Maui Fire Department said due to the hazards present at the location, the investigation will continue tomorrow.