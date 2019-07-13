A woman and her two cats die after morning house fire on Pauoa Road

HONOLULU(KHON2)- A woman and her two pet cats are dead after her house on Pauoa Road caught on fire just before 9A.M. Saturday.

Fifty-five-year-old April Anderson was likely asleep when the fire broke out according to her close friend and roommate Kerry Linthicum. Linthicum said he left the house after 8 A.M. to run some errands. He found out what happened when he got home around 12:30 P.M.

“I’m really going to miss her and the two cats that we had,” Linthicum said as he wiped tears from his eyes.

Linthicum and Anderson had been together for more than 20 years.

“Earlier this morning she had taken her Ambien, and I know when I left the house she was fast asleep. And coming home to this and what happened, I just cant believe what happened.”

The fire broke out on the second story of Linthicum’s home. Anderson was taken to Kuakini Hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

Their two cats, Cheyanne and Yellowboy also died in the blaze.

Linthicum wasn’t there at the time of the fire, but his sister Terry Linthicum, who lives downstairs, was in the front yard.

“I was in the yard on the downstairs area in the front and watering the walls down because I was prepping it for painting and I heard like furniture fall,” Terry Linthicum

“I went to assess the situation and as I got to the garage area I noticed by the air conditioning that is attached to the upstairs window, I saw some smoke coming out. But then the smoke started turning black and at the same time I could smell materials burning, like chemicals burning.”

Neighbors said that two good samaritans that were working next-door used a fire extinguisher to help contain the blaze until the fire department arrived and took Anderson out of the house.

Andrew Alling, was driving by in his truck when he saw the smoke coming out of the second-story windows. He quickly jumped in to help.

“I called 911 and then I went to the back where one of the construction workers was kicking down the door,” Alling said.

“Me and one of the other construction workers had what I think it was a PKP fire extinguisher and we were just spraying down the fire and when the garden hose started working we tried to spray down all the charred stuff to get the smoke to clear out so we could go inside.”

But Alling said there was so much smoke they couldn’t get into the house.

“The lady that lives here, she was saying that somebody was inside. April was inside so we were yelling April, April, and nobody was answering.”

The Honolulu Fire Department said the call came in for the two-alarm fire at 8:49 A.M. Ten units and 38 personnel responded. The fire was extinguished by 9:10 A.M.

Battalion Chief Alan Park said the home did not have a fire alarm or fire sprinklers.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Damage to the home and its contents is estimated at more than $32,440.