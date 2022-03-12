MOKULEIA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Nine people are safe after a fire broke out in their home in Mokuleia.

it happened just after 10 p.m. Friday, March 11.

Fire crews said the entire home was on fire.

No one was injured. The nine people in the home got out safely.

The fire was extinguished just after midnight.

The Red Cross was notified.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The cost of the damage to the home has not yet been determined.