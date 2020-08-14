Fire damages Young Street business late Thursday night

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Heavy smoke and flames were seen shooting out of a Young Street business shortly before 11p Thursday night.

Multiple engines from the Honolulu Fire Department as well as first responders from Honolulu Police and Emergency Medical Services were on the scene at 1084 Young Street.

Fumes from the thick smoke billowing out of the structure fire were carried by winds into the Downtown Honolulu and Kakaako areas.

No word yet on the extent of the damage or if there were any injuries.

The fire was under control by 12:53a Friday.