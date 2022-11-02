HONOLULU (KHON) – Lots of people in purple will descend upon Magic Island at Ala Moana Beach Park on Saturday, Nov. 5 for the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s event.

It’s the world’s largest event to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s research, which currently has no cure.

More than six million Americans suffer from Alzheimer and other forms of dementia. In Hawaii, 29,000 people suffer from the disease that impacts memory, thinking and behavior. Up to 65,000 Hawaii residents are currently caregivers.

Registration is free.

The event begins at 8:30 a.m. at Ala Moana Beach Park, with registration starting at 7:30 a.m.