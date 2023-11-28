HONOLULU (KHON2) — The enormous underground tanks are now mostly drained about five months earlier than the military first projected.

“Being ahead of schedule, having the joint task force do its job is just part of it. We have a commitment to closing red hill, and that’s also very important,” said Gov. Josh Green.

“We are dealing with and largest federal agency in the us government and to move this mountain in requires everybody together speaking as one,” said Board of Water Supply Chief Engineer, Eddie Lau.

“How do we ensure accountability, transparency, and actually the aina being cleaned up to be restored back to its conditions before the Red Hill facility was built over 80 years ago,” Lau continued.

The group also said the federal government must remain liable for all current and future costs, pointing to remediation left undone after the military stopped bombing Kahoolawe and funded only a partial cleanup.

The navy said in a statement: “We share the same goals as the people of hawaii: protect the environment, the water, and the community.”