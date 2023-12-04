HONOLULU (KHON2) — Company leaders and shareholders have agreed to the deal in which Alaska Airlines buys Hawaiian Airlines, but at least a year or more of regulatory hurdles are ahead. There’s a lot at stake and Hawaii has a rocky history with mergers and acquisitions.

The engagement may be on, but getting to the altar for two airlines is more like running a gauntlet of regulatory review that can make or break even the best-laid plans.

“This is a very big deal,” said legal analyst Doug Chin, “and anytime you have airlines being bought out by another airline, the federal government is going to get involved, to make sure that there’s no reduced competition because of the merger.”

Alaska and Hawaiian are positioning themselves as a unified David versus other Goliaths

“We’re two small players now,” said Ben Minicucci, Alaska Airlines CEO. “Just to be honest, it makes us a bigger player to compete against the big four airlines that really dominate 80 percent of the market share in the United States, so we’re hopeful that D.O.J. sees it that way.”

Any merger or acquisition that substantially lessens competition — or creates a monopoly — is against federal law. The Department of Justice enforces that law and, along with the Federal Trade Commission, has the authority to investigate all mergers.

When it’s an airline, the Federal Aviation Administration scrutinizes safety before issuing a new combined certificate.

And the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Office of Aviation Analysis also weighs in, as it did back when Aloha and Hawaiian proposed to merge airlines 20 years ago. That deal died after concerns the combo would bring higher fares and fewer interisland flights.

“We know in spades in Hawaii that when one particular company is able to dominate in a particular market, it’s particularly harmful to small and isolated state like Hawaii,” said U.S. Rep. Ed Case.

The D.O.J. and lawyers for the Spirit and JetBlue merger are prepping for closing arguments this week in a trial over whether that deal is legal. The Biden administration is still finalizing draft rules on mergers that really drill down on preserving competition, and allowing impacts on labor to be a stand-alone basis for challenging a buyout.

So what makes Alaska and Hawaiian think they can get the feds’ blessing?

“Our networks are so complimentary,” Minicucci said. “We’ll have an airline that has 1,400 flights a day, only 12 overlap. This is pro-consumer and pro-competitive.”

Beyond the airline industry, the odds for success in Hawaii mergers or buyouts are mixed. Several of the state’s main utilities and services have been bought up by mainland giants: Young Brothers by Saltchuck from Washington; Hawaiian Telcom by Cincinnati Bell; Oceanic Cable by Charter Communications; and Hawaii Gas by Argo.

NextEra’s bid to buyout Hawaiian Electric failed under opposition from then-Gov. Ige and the Public Utilities Commission.

“I think because Hawaii is such a small but isolated market, you often times have this situation where if you have a buyout, then automatically there’s less competition,” Chin said. “That’s the reason why oftentimes people will start scrutinizing what happens in Hawaii more carefully than they might in other cities that are more interconnected.”

Though Hawaii’s airline sector is littered with bankruptcies, failed startups, and unconsummated mergers, travel industry and political experts say this one stands a chance.

“There have been several attempts to either keep airlines that we’re operating existing and make them stronger, or new airlines trying to come into this very difficult interisland market,” said Mufi Hannemann, president of the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association and a board member of the Hawaii Tourism Authority. “I think that’s a very positive sign a message about this acquisition and merger is that it allows interisland service to continue as is, and perhaps even be enhanced.”