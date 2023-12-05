HONOLULU (KHON2) — Unmet promises, higher costs for consumers, less opportunity for workers. That’s happened after some past airline mergers, experts said federal regulators and state officials should and will scrutinize the Alaska Airlines proposal to buyout Hawaiian Airlines.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

From the get-go of the announced deal, Alaska and Hawaiian have been singing the same chorus.

Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci said at Sunday’s acquisition announcement: “We are aligned in the way we do business, aligned in the way we treat our employees, our engagement and support to the communities we serve.”

And Hawaiian Airlines CEO Peter Ingram said: “We all share a deep kuleana to care for our guests and the communities we serve.”

But to antitrust experts who’ve seen mergers before, during and after:

“One always hears that the result of a merger, even on a concentrated market with few competitors, is going to be good for consumers,” said Bill Bear, a visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution, “and sometimes that’s true, sometimes it’s not.”

Baer ran the antitrust division of the U.S. Department of Justice, as an assistant attorney general, under the Obama Administration. Before that was at the Federal Trade Commission. The DOJ and FTC are two of the big agencies that review airline mergers, in addition to the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration. Baer is the only person who has ever led antitrust enforcement at both the FTC and DOJ.

“This transaction will get a very close look from the Justice Department, and it should,” Baer said. “As I understand it, between Hawaiian and Alaska, they account for about 50 percent of the traffic between the islands and the mainland. And that creates the potential for them to have a whole lot of power over pricing, over quality of service.”

It’s been two decades since Hawaiian last tried to merge, back then it was with Aloha, and it failed under federal scrutiny.

What would have been the biggest buyout in state history — NextEra’s $6 billion bid for Hawaiian Electric in 2015 — ran up against big headwinds in Hawaii after the governor and Public Utilities Commission took a stand.

“They were a traditional electric utility that was embedded in a lot of the fossil-fuel-based generation,” former Gov. David Ige said. “They were very clear about what’s in it for their shareholders. They were very clear about what’s in it for HECO shareholders. But they didn’t commit to the ratepayer or to the community what it would mean if the merger happened.”

Hawaiian Airlines stockholders stand to get $18 dollars a share, and Alaska pays off the company’s nearly billion-dollar debt.

“Sometimes it’s good for shareholders and not consumers,” Baer said, “and that’s really the focus of the antitrust investigation: Are consumers going to benefit from this, or just shareholders? And if it’s just shareholders, that’s a problem.”

“It’s not clear that that Hawaiian, even though it obviously has some financial difficulties, that that justifies the sale to this particular competitor,” Baer said.

Meanwhile other competitors will likely keep a close eye out themselves.

“It may well be that Alaska is willing to pay more than other competitors,” Baer said, “and so rather than getting them in a bidding war, airlines might say, ‘Let’s see how this thing plays out.’”

“Hawaiian Airlines stock is undervalued, and they therefore become a target for being gobbled up,” Ige said. “We do know the industry is such that being bigger is helpful.”

“What I am excited about in this merger,” Ige adds, “is the fact that Alaska understands what it means to be a regional airline like Hawaiian. They do understand what it means to be invested in the community. They understand that their employees are a significant part of the community.”

Employees and the impact on the labor market is another aspect of the deal watchdogs will try to sniff out.

“If they have fewer opportunities to move, if there’s less competition for wages, that’s a legitimate antitrust concern,” Baer explained.

From labor to price to quality and service, Baer said state attorneys general in Hawaii, the West Coast and possibly beyond should be attuned to the deal, even though this and other air mergers are federally regulated.

“The Department of the Attorney General is looking into the proposed Hawaiian/Alaska Airlines transaction to get a better understanding of possible impacts on Hawaii,” a spokesperson for Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez said. “Generally speaking, the Department of the Attorney General reviews and monitors proposed transactions and endeavors to work with federal authorities on transactions of interest/concern to the state.”

How might state A.G. concerns impact the deal?

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

“They can provide input on a Department of Justice investigation, but they can do an investigation on their own,” Baer said, “and they have the legal ability to file suit either together with the Justice Department or on their own on behalf of the consumers the citizens of the great state of Hawaii.”