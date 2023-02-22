LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Following the wind storm Tuesday, Las Vegas residents were seeing some snow on Wednesday.

Viewers report seeing snow flurries on the Las Vegas Strip, near Harry Reid International, and in parts of Summerlin and Henderson.

According to the National Weather Service in Las Vegas, scattered showers have developed over parts of the valley. Residents lucky enough to be underneath one of those showers could see some flurries!

Radar over Las Vegas (KLAS)

The light blue areas in the radar shown above indicate that a cold front is coming in from the southwest, bringing with it more scattered showers and snow.

This view image shows the snow accumulating at Fox Hill in Summerlin

Ellie Pereira provided this photo of the snow she encountered while having lunch at Red Robin on Eastern in the southern valley

Seeing snow in your area? Send us your pictures and video at pix@8newsnow.com!