HONOLULU (KHON2)– Did you know February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month?

MWR Hawaii wants to ensure everyone knows the warning signs of teen dating violence year-round but especially during the month of February.

They report nearly 1.5 million teens experience physical violence from someone they have dated.

MWR Hawaii states one in four minors experience emotional, physical or verbal abuse from a teen dating partner. They said often times, emotional abuse can turn into physical violence.

According to youth.gov everyone can make a difference by reaching out to young people in simple ways.

They suggest following these steps:

Discussing the warning signs of dating abuse (all kinds, not just physical abuse).

Creating a positive connection to the issue – talk about the characteristics of healthy teen relationships, not just abusive ones – and use statistics sparingly.

Talking about how the media portrays healthy and unhealthy relationships. For example, many popular movies, TV shows, commercials, books, and magazines portray stalking as romantic or harmless when it is actually very dangerous.

Getting involved even if you don’t have a lot of resources – an information table, classroom discussion, or school announcement can get the conversation started.

MWR Hawaii said teen dating violence can negatively impact development in teens with victims at a greater risk of tobacco use, drugs or alcohol.

They can also exhibit antisocial behavior, develop eating disorders, or engage in unsafe sexual behavior and found half of those who reported dating violence or rape later attempting suicide.

For more information or resources on what you can do if you suspect a teen is in an unsafe relationship you can head to MWR Hawaii’s website.