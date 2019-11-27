FDA sends out warning letters to 15 companies selling CBD products

The FDA is looking to pump the brakes on the CBD craze sweeping Hawaii and the nation. CBD products are on store shelves just about everywhere these days, with some people swearing they relieve aches and pains, anxiety and even stress. The FDA is now taking its strongest stance yet on CBD, saying it has the potential to harm you.

CBD is the non-psychoactive compound extracted from cannabis plants. In other words, it’s not what gets people high. Still, under current federal law, it is illegal to add it to food or drinks. Warning letters from the FDA have now been sent to 15 companies accused of selling CBD products as dietary supplements, adding it to food for humans and animals.

In its statement, the FDA says, “We want to be clear that a number of questions remain regarding CBD’s safety, including reports of products containing contaminants such as pesticides and heavy metals. There are real risks that need to be considered.”

Reinhold Penner, Queen’s Director of Research: “It’s present in topicals it’s present in drinks, it is essentially infused into anything that you can think of.”

The FDA says among the safety concerns are potential liver injury, how it interacts with other drugs, drowsiness and changes in mood. The companies that received warning letters have 15 days to respond, or face legal action.