Fatal H2 North crash claimed the life of driver’s brother

A 30-year-old Wahiawa man is grief-stricken after the truck he was driving was involved in a crash that took the life of his brother last Wednesday.

The crash happened while they were getting onto the H2 from the Ka Uka onramp.

Daniel Kalahele said Wednesday started like any other morning, he and his step-brother Trey Furumori were driving to Kalahele’s house when tragedy struck.

Kalahele said two box trucks started merging from the shoulder into his lane. Kalahele said he was looking over his left shoulder as he was merging onto the H-2.

“I didn’t see there were box trucks on the side of the road trying to merge back into traffic,” he said. “When I looked left that’s when they were trying to merge back onto the freeway from the shoulder.”

“I moveed around the first box truck and didn’t see the second box truck,” he explained. “I end up hitting the second box truck and spinning back into oncoming traffic that’s when someone hit us head-on.”

Kalahele said he immediately looked at his step-brother Trey and knew he was gone.

“I was just in shock, I was just trying to get him out of the truck,” Kalahele said. “I was just trying to pry him out with whatever because I thought there were little things in the truck holding him in and I just wanted to free him.”

Kalahele shared memories of his step-brother who everyone at the boat harbor called “Smiley.”

Kalahele’s dream was to open a fishing business with Furumori.

“He was always a positive guy, regardless if he caught a fish that day, he would come home with a smile on his face,” Kalahele said.

“He really was an angel on this earth,” he said.

“I really appreciate that time we had together and I’m glad that we got to spend all these good years together because it definitely was some of the best years of my life and hopefully some of his too,” he said.

Kalahele said today was the first day he could really sit and think about everything.

“I’ve just been trying to take it day by day and find the positives in it and do my best to live on and in his memory and try and live my life as he would. I think that’s what’s been helping me the most,” he said.

He leaves this advice for others:

“Don’t take everything for granted all those opportunities we might think will come again or we will get another one, we might not so don’t let those things slip by,” he said.

“He [Trey] left a really good mark and a really positive impact on this place, and that’s not easy to do.”

The speed limit in that area is 55 miles per hour.

Police said alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash.