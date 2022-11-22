HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation has announced upcoming closures of Farrington Hwy. to fiber enable and connect multiple motor vehicle intersections in Nanakuli and Waianae.

Motorists are advised that these installs will disrupt regular traffic and will take place Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. The work will begin on Monday, Nov. 28.

The schedule is as follows:

Farrington Hwy. at Piliokahi Ave. Single lane, shoulder and sidewalk closures. Westbound direction between A’ala Walk and Laumania Ave. From Monday, Nov. 28, through Friday, Dec. 16, between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Installation of electrical infrastructure and concrete pad.



Farrington Hwy. at Lualualei Naval Rd. Single right lane, shoulder, and sidewalk closures. Westbound direction between Nanaikeola and Maaloa streets. From Monday, Nov. 28, through Friday, Dec. 16, between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Installation of electrical infrastructure and concrete pad.



Farrington Hwy. at Hakim Rd. Single right lane, shoulder, and sidewalk closures. Westbound direction between Lualei Pl. and Akowai Rd. From Monday, Nov. 28, through Friday, Dec. 16, between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Installation of electrical infrastructure and concrete pad.



Farrington Hwy. at Maliona St. Single right lane, shoulder, and sidewalk closures. Westbound direction between Linakola and Maipela streets. From Monday, Nov. 28, through Friday, Dec. 16, between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Installation of electrical infrastructure and concrete pad.



HDOT said that the boundaries for these closures are based on the nearest landmarks. Hence, the boundaries may be shorter than described and work may be completed before the indicated dates.

HDOT also said that these closures are necessary so they can connect traffic signals on Farrington Hwy. at Piliokahi Ave., Lualualei Naval and Hakimo roads and Maliona St. to the Joint Traffic Management Center.