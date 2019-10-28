Family to bring home Hawaii man killed in Arizona car crash

He was a young man with a big heart and a bright future. But 18-year-old Alika Lyau-Goodwin’s life tragically ended in a multiple-vehicle crash in Arizona last week. Now the family is now trying to bring Alika back home.

On the night of the crash, a group of friends was helping another friend with a stalled vehicle when officials say a driver, who was believed to be speeding, rammed into them. The fatal four-car crash took the life of Alika Lyau-Goodwin.

“That car that came by and did what it did basically took my son’s life in a second,” said his heartbroken mother Lorelei Lyau-Goodwin.

Lyau-Goodwin tells us after graduating from Waianae High School, Alika packed his bags for UTI to become a diesel automotive mechanic. The last time they saw each other in person was in August.

“He got his truck and everything was all good and I said well Alika I’ll see you in December when you graduate. Yeah, mom two more months and I’m home. I said yeah. So we had everything planned and it didn’t happen you know.”

Lyau-Goodwin says her son was a loveable person, a true gentleman, and always put others before himself.

“When we call and talk to each other every week we always say I love you. And before we hang up he would say I love you mom and remember to call me if you need anything, just call me, as if he was right next door. Just call me, I will,” said Lyau-Goodwin. “It’s still hard for me to accept the fact that he’s gone.”

Grief-stricken, Lyau-Goodwin is now on a difficult road to get her son back home to Hawaii. She’s currently in Arizona and was able to see her son one more time at his last viewing.

“He looked like he was asleep that I could just go over there and say Alika, I’m here let’s go. Let’s go home. He was at peace. He looked gorgeous,” said Lyau-Goodwin. “What’s in my heart is so hard to come out to say. All I know is that I need to bring my baby home.”

“I keep telling myself, he’s in a better place now and he’s my guardian angel watching all over us,” she said tearfully.

Friends have set up a crowdfunding account for Alika's family.