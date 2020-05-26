Family says teen diver who died at Yokohama Bay called the ocean home

Good, helpful, and smart. Those are just some of the wonderful qualities family members hold on to as they grieve for the 15-year-old diver who died at Yokohama Bay earlier this month.

Michael Lima, Noeau’s father, tells us what they will miss most is his smile and him being the life of the party. He went to Kamaile Academy and had talked about becoming a navy seal because of his love for the ocean.

“He loved to paddle canoe. He loved to go to the beach and surf. He loved to dive but diving was his number one passion,” said Lima.

For 15-year-old Noeau Lima the ocean was his home. His love for diving started at a young age.

“He was a really good diver for his age,” said his father. “He was pushing his limits, yeah. Really pushing his limits. He wanted to be the best. You know some of the best divers in the world things like this happen to them.”

The family is unclear exactly what happened that devastating day. Lima says as far as they know, his son dove down and blacked out.

“We know that we have him in spirit, but it’s hard. It’s really hard to be a father and go through this, you know. You never expect something to happen to your children,” he said.

For many, Memorial Day in Hawaii is also a time to reflect on the memories of loved ones we’ve lost. This year because of COVID-19, the annual lantern festival has been canceled. As for the Lima family, they continue to honor Noeau the best way they know how.

“My son still dives. He went the other day even though his brother is gone, you know, no one should stop being passionate about what they are passionate about,” said Lima. “We know we lost a son, you know. It’s very hard but you still got to live on in his memory.”

The family tells us they will be holding a celebration of life for Noeau after quarantine restrictions are lifted. To help the family, please click here.