HONOLULU (KHON2) — After an ambulance caught fire on Thursday, Aug. 25, the patient was killed and the paramedic, Jeff Wilkinson, was left critically injured. Jeff has been recovering at the Straub Medical Center Burn Unit.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services released a statement from his family on Saturday, Aug. 27.

“Although Jeff has a long and difficult recovery ahead of him, he’s progressing better than we expected. We look forward to the day that he’s able to return home. We ask that we’re given privacy as we help Jeff to heal and recover…” said the Wilkinson Ohana.

Officials said Jeff had been working for Emergency Medical Services for over 10 years.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.