HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Monday, March 13, Andrea Kresy got a phone call she won’t forget.

“They said it all happened really fast, and she said your daughter got hit by a car,” said Andrea Kresy, mother of the victim.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Kresy said her 11-year-old daughter was riding her bike near Makawao Elementary School with her brother when she was hit. She added that the driver did stop, but her daughter was already in bad shape. The 11-year-old was flown to Oahu and admitted to the ICU where she continues to recover.

“It’s lots of scrapes and gashes. She has three fractured bones, and we just found out last night that her other hand is now broken. So, she can’t really move either of her hands,” Kresy said.

According to Maui police, its traffic division is working to reduce the number of fatalities. As a result of patrols, last month, there were 413 traffic citations issued, 18 DUI arrests and 11 arrests for other traffic crimes.

“Six people lost their lives on the road, and we heard about a 600 percent increase in traffic fatalities,” said Chief John Pelletier of Maui Police Department. “Everyone is too many, but this year we got one.”

On Oahu, the Honolulu Police Department said it’s conducting traffic safety operations near schools in the town area.

“This resulted in 28 traffic citations, 23 spending citations, eight citations for use of electronic devices and 14 pedestrian warnings,” said Deputy Chief Keith Horikawa of the Honolulu Police Department.

Experts said that engineering, education and enforcement can improve traffic safety; but it takes both motorists and pedestrians to look out for one another.

“The drivers, especially when you’re in a residential neighborhood in these areas, you have to be cognizant of these things and be prepared, drive defensively,” said Ret. Lt. William Hankins, Former Maui Police Traffic Commander.

A GoFundMe account has been setup to assist the family.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The 11-year-old’s mother is urging others to drive with aloha so no family has to go through the same tragedy.

“As adults, we need to do our part and just pay attention,” said Kresy.