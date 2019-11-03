Family of man who died in Campbell Industrial Park fire seeks answers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two employees with Green Auto Recycling were taken to the hospital with severe second-degree burns on Thursday, Oct. 31.

One man remains in critical condition.

The other man, identified as 28-year old Robert Christopher Bowers, died from his injuries a few hours later.

According to HFD a fire broke out at the building just before 3 p.m.

Bowers’ loved ones say he went by his middle name Chris.

Bowers was born on Kauai, moved to Kahaluu, Oahu and most recently lived in West Oahu with his girlfriend Kaui.

He now leaves behind two daughters ages two and four.

“Chris was a wonderful dad to our daughters and he was really selfless and he just wanted to live life to the fullest and he did everything he could, not just for me and the girls, but for anyone who needed help and who came to him for help,” said his longtime girlfriend Kaui Peneku.

Bowers had only been working at Green Auto Recycling for about two months.

On Thursday a fire broke and Bowers and a co-worker were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

HFD responded to the fire with six units and 19 personnel to the building on Hanua Street.

When HFD arrived, crews said they found multiple vehicles on fire under a metal-roofed structure.

Bowers’ best friend, Jesse Soliz, rushed to his side once he heard the news.

He said Bowers was on life support. Doctors explained the situation and told him Bowers would be in immense pain the longer he was on it.

Soliz said it looked like Bowers had burns over his entire body.

“He was medicated the whole time they [doctors] said he didn’t feel anything,” he said.

Soliz remembered hanging out with Bowers the day before.

“We actually did a cruise around the island—him and my sister, we were just hanging out. It’s crazy one day he’s here, the next day he’s not,” he said.

“I was giving him a hard time the whole time just playing around with him,” Soliz said while laughing. “But if I would have known [what was going to happen], I wouldn’t have [given him a hard time].”

He said he spoke to Bowers around noon on Thursday.

“We were just chatting it up, and he was saying he was trying to get a tire for my sister’s car,” he said.

“That was the last time I talked to him. You never know when it’s going to be the last time you talk to someone,” he said.

HFD is still unable to determine what caused the fire. Officials say they’re waiting for the other victim to recover.

Bowers’ ohana is still left with unanswered questions.

“All I want to know is what happened and why I and my two daughters don’t have him with us and we don’t have that chance to do everything we wanted to do,” Peneku said.

“I just want Chris and our daughters to know how much he was loved and is still loved.”

The Peneku ohana has started a GoFundMe to assist with funeral costs.