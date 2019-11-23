Family of Makakilo hit-and-run victim wants suspect to step forward

Police and family members are asking the driver of a deadly hit-and-run in Makakilo Wednesday night to step forward.

Police say the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Makakilo Drive, just show of Palailai Street.

The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Puanani Borreta.

Kuulei Espiritu told KHON2 that her sister, Puanani, was walking back to their house on Wednesday when she was struck by a vehicle.

“I heard it because it was a loud bang and choke cops and fire trucks were all outside, but in my head, I didn’t think that was my sister,” she said.

Police said the suspect took off and that Boretta was not in a marked crosswalk.

“Witnesses described the vehicle as being a dark-colored truck, possibly a utility type vehicle, with lettering on the side whether it be white or light color lettering on the side with compartments inside of the bed,” said Sgt. Chris Kim, Honolulu Crimestoppers.

Residents said they see cars speeding down Makakilo Drive daily.

Following Wednesday’s tragedy, councilwoman Kymberly Pine introduced a resolution urging the city to release funds to make improvements along Makakilo Drive, and other areas in West Oahu, noting the steep long straightaway.

“Makakilo Drive, Kapolei Parkway and Fort Barrette Road are steep or have long straightaways, leading vehicles to speed,” said Councilmember Kym Pine. “In many spots, speeding drivers have no warning that pedestrians may cross the road which creates great danger for children, kupuna, joggers, dog-walkers and people trying to get to City bus stops,” said Pine. “The area’s neighborhood board has been fighting for better traffic safety for years and this resolution is one way the Honolulu City Council can help.”

Espiritu said her sister suffered brain trauma after a vehicle hit her near Sunset Beach in the early 90s. She said that even though her sister walks everywhere, she almost always uses a crosswalk.

“She knows how busy this road is,” Espiritu said. “To hit her and not care and not get out of the vehicle and check on her, that is so cold-hearted. I’m really upset about that.”

“If you stopped and helped her, I wouldn’t be as upset as I am now, I’m upset, I’m hurt, you took our sister from us.”

Crimestoppers is asking for people to step forward.

“If you know who this person, the driver of this vehicle, please notify us, we’ll keep you 100% anonymous call us via hotline 808-955-8300 or the app,” said Sgt. Kim. “I’m sure the family just wants closure so their beloved one can rest in peace.”

Boretta’s family saying they just want closure.

“I just want you to come forward, just tell us that you’re sorry, tell us that you didn’t mean to hit her,” Espiritu said. “No one asks for this to happen especially around the holidays and it’s not fair for my children, it’s not fair for us and it’s not fair for my sister.”>

Police believe the suspect’s vehicle may have damages to the front of their vehicle specifically the headlight area. If you see a vehicle matching the description with similar damage, you are asked to call HPD.