Family of Kauai baby battling cancer to host Bone Marrow Donor Drive on Dec. 4

HONOLULU, HAWAII (KHON2) — Seeley Borges was born on Kauai on September 30, 2021. At just three weeks old, she was diagnosed with leukemia, a blood cancer.

Little Seeley needs a bone marrow transplant to survive, but first, she needs a match.

On Saturday Dec. 4, the Borges family along with Be The Match Hawaii will be hosting a Bone Marrow Donor Drive at 1717 Hoe Street (SHOPO’s Main Office) from 9am-12pm.

Be The Match Hawaii says anyone ages 18-40 years old can register with the national bone marrow registry.

Signing up takes just a few minutes and a quick cheek swab.

To register online, click here.