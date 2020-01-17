Family of boy who drowned during Mid-Pac field trip files suit

It was supposed to be a fun Spring break excursion. Instead, a 5-year-old boy and 63-year-old woman died after their kayak flipped over. Now, the child’s family is filing a lawsuit against Mid-Pacific Institute.

The incident took place on March 28th, 2019 at a beach in Kaaawa. The family believes the drowning of their son could have been prevented and hopes no one goes through a tragedy like this.

The complaint alleges areas of negligence that were responsible for the tragic drowning of 5-year-old Alaric Chiu.

Alaric’s family still struggles with their loss, including Alaric’s old brother who was there that day on the beach.

“He’s having difficulty coping with the fact that he doesn’t have someone to play with anymore or someone to talk to, someone close by,” said Alaric’s father Lucius Chiu.

In the complaint, the kayak trip was not planned and his parents never knew about it. The kayak used was for 2 people only but 4 were on it without wearing life vests. The complaint says when the kayak capsized, Alaric was underwater for at least 30 minutes.

Alaric’s parents were notified but say limited information was given. So his father called the hospital. It was the worst phone call of his life.

“I said I’m Alaric Chiu’s father, is Alaric okay? She said no he’s not. And I was worried. Is he alive? I’m sorry he’s not and I just collapsed,” said Chiu. “I told her (Alaric’s mother) Alaric isn’t coming home. Alaric died and she just burst into tears.”

We’re told Alaric could not swim, but there was no assessment made of his abilities. There was also no emergency plan in place.

Following the tragedy, Mid Pacific Institute fired the Vice President of external affairs and enrollment management as well as the learning coordinator. It was also adding a new full-time position to assure programs complied with safety standards and hired a full-time certified lifeguard.

They also updated it’s safety rules like the use of watercraft that is not the property of Mid-Pacific will not be allowed. But the family says that’s not enough.

“They came from what I would call a culture of real recklessness at the school,” said the family’s attorney Jim Bickerton. The employees were clearly not up to this task but Mid-Pac never gave them any training or direction or standards to follow it was just making it up as you go along that’s the fundamental problem.”

We learned Alaric and his older brother were part of Mid-Pac’s Spring Break program, but Alaric was not a student at the school. We reached out to Mid-Pac about the lawsuit and Julie Funasaki Yuen

Director of Communications & Community Outreach said: “We are saddened by the loss of Alaric Chiu.”