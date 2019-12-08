Family, friends and strangers gathered to search for man missing for almost two weeks

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Milton Ishii, 76, disappeared two days before Thanksgiving.

His family said he went out for a walk around 8 o’clock on November 26 and they haven’t seen him since.

On Saturday, Ishii’s family, friends and complete strangers came together to search for him.

Lesford Ching worked with Milton Ishii at the Blaisdell Arena before Ishii retired. Ching and more than 80 others showed up at the command center at the Kapolei Regional Park to help.

“I would like to help out and see if I could find him,” Ching said.

Volunteers put up flyers and canvassed miles of land from Kapolei and Makakilo to Ewa.

Sharleen Andrade said she came after seeing the post on social media.

“I thought maybe I could come out and do something–hop on my bike and take a ride around the neighborhood.”

Shane Ishii, Milton’s son, said several of his family members helped coordinate the search by mapping out the area and assigning volunteers.

“Today what we wanted to do was blanket the whole area at one time,” Shane explained.

“Our feeling was because there were credible sightings in (Kapolei) so many days apart, that we might be looking in one area of Kapolei and he might in another area.”

Shane said that they had three confirmed sightings in the 11 days his dad has been missing.

“The latest one we’ve had was this past Wednesday night at about 10 o’clock. It was over in Barbers Point at the go-cart track…maybe there’s somebody out there that may have seen him last night or earlier today. That way we know he’s okay.”

Shane said his dad has dementia and diabetes. Although Shane said his father is physically strong, their concern for his well being grows more with each passing day.

“When it gets longer it kind of, and I don’t want to be sad or like I’m not being positive, but it gets harder,” Ching said.

Shane said that if anyone spots his father they should immediately call the police.

“Because we don’t have the ability to respond right away anymore, call 911 right away. Keep him in sight and have an officer dispatched. Let the police know its a missing person. Give the 911 dispatch his name, Milton Ishii, let them know where he is and stay with him if possible until the officer arrives.”

The Ishii ohana also wants to thank everyone for their support.

“For everybody that did come out, I’m extremely grateful. I cannot express how thankful I am that people are taking time out of their day to help us.”

Shane added that they will continue to search for his father until they find him.