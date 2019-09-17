Family Feud to hold Honolulu auditions in October

On October 5th and 6th, Family Feud will host auditions in Honolulu. Before auditioning, however, families must apply online.

In order to be eligible, families must meet the following criteria:

  • You must have 5 family members related by blood, marriage or legal adoption.
  • You must be a U.S. citizen or have permission to work within the United States.
  • There is no age requirement to be on Family Feud, but we suggest that contestants are 15 years or older due to the nature of the questions.
  • If anyone on the team is running for political office or has been on more than two (2) game shows in the last year they are also ineligible.
  • If you or anyone on your team has appeared on Family Feud before, it must 10 years since the prior appearance to be eligible to play again.
  • If anyone on the team knows or is related to anyone employed by FremantleMedia, Debmar-Mercury, Wanderlust Productions, any affiliate that carries Family Feud, or any Steve Harvey productions including The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation, they are ineligible.

Additional information can be found here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

