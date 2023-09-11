HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that those over the age of 65 have a greater risk of death and serious injury from falling.

According to the CDC, “falls are common and costly, especially among Americans age 65 and older. But falls are preventable and do not have to be an inevitable part of aging.”

The CDC has indicated that in in the United States in every second of every day, there is a kūpuna who is over the age of 65 suffering from a fall. in the U.S.

“Falls are the leading cause of injury and injury death in this age group. One out of four older adults will fall each year in the United States, making falls a public health concern, particularly among the aging population,” according to the CDC’s research.

There are approximately 36 million falls that are reported amongst kūpuna every year. Of these calls, there are 32,000 resultant deaths.

This has led to nearly three million kūpuna being treated in emergency rooms for fall injuries with broken bones and head injuries constituting one in five cases, and approximately 300,000 kūpuna needing to be hospitalized.

Hip fractures tend to be a common situation with which kūpuna deal, and nearly 95% of these hip injuries are caused by falling sideways with more women than men having these falls in about 75% of cases.

It is important to know that falling is not a natural part of the aging process, regardless of how common it has become. These falls are more contextual and personal rather than universally associated with aging.

The CDC has provided four tips to prevent falls for kūpuna.

They suggest that you talk openly about risks and preventions associated with falling with your healthcare provider. It is important that you tell your physician if you are worried about falling or if you have fallen.

They can provide medications that can help with the issues that are leading to the falls.

Keep in mind that our bodies tend to change over the years; so, be sure to keep up to date on what medications will help you.

It is also important to discuss any medications that you are taking before you begin any new medications to ensure that drug interactions have been considered and mitigated.

As far as natural supplements, vitamin D is known to improve bone, muscle and nerve heath.

Something you can do at home or on your own is to exercise. Exercise has been shown to improve your balance and strength. There are exercises that improve balance . These will make your legs stronger which will decrease your chances of falling.

Those who do not exercise run the risk of weakened legs which increases your chances of falling.

Before embarking on an exercise regime, be sure to discuss with your healthcare provider. You need to ensure that you work your way into difficult exercises, thus the need to discuss with your healthcare provider. Two parts of your body that need to kept healthy in conjunction with exercising are your eyes and feet. The CDC suggests that kūpuna get their eyes and feet examined on a regular basis. It is suggested that you get your eyes and feet checked at least once a year.

If your prescription changes significantly, then it suggested that you immediately get your lenses replaced in your glasses.

Cataracts are an issue with which kūpuna deal; hence, it is important to get your eyes checked to ensure that you are tackling this issue as soon as it pops up.

Proper footwear is imperative. It is suggested that rather than go on your own to seek out proper shoes that you can speak with a specialist, such as a podiatrist, who can help you find the shoes that will best for you. Your home can be one of the most dangerous places for a fall; therefore, it is important to maintain a home safer with potential falls in mind. Keep your home free of clutter. The fewer things there are to trip over, the less likely you will fall.

Remove things that you can trip over such as papers, books, clothes and shoes. Keep them away from places like stairs and where you walk. Remove small throw rugs or use double-sided tape to keep the rugs from slipping.

Keep items you use often in cabinets you can reach easily without using a step stool. Have grab bars put in next to and inside the tub, and next to the toilet. Use non-slip mats in the bathtub and on shower floors. Improve the lighting in your home. As you get older, you need brighter lights to see well. Hang light-weight curtains or shades to reduce glare.

Have handrails and lights installed on all staircases.

Wear well-fitting shoes with good support inside and outside the house.

Of course, all of these tips and warnings can be heeded by all ages. Ensuring that we create a life that doesn’t introduce unnecessary injuries is important for people everywhere.