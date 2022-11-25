HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Department of Transportation has released the following list of lane and road closures to take place on O’ahu between Saturday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Dec. 2:

H-1 Freeway

Honolulu, Kinau St. Night work.

Full closure.

Eastbound direction between Kinau St. offramp [Exit 22] and Pi’ikoi St. underpass.

Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

Paving work.

Traffic detours. Honolulu, Pali Hwy. Lane closure

Pali Hwy. offramp [Exit 21A] from H1 Freeway in the eastbound direction.

Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day.

Curb and gutter work. Honolulu, Middle St. and Dillingham Blvd. Night work.

Closure of the Middle St. and Dillingham Blvd. offramp [Exit 18B] from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction.

Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day.

The Rail.

H-2 Freeway

Waipio, Ka ‘Uka Blvd. Night work.

Left and right land closure.

H-2 Freeway in the southbound direction in the vicinity of the Ka ‘Uka Blvd. overpass.

Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 and on Friday, Nov. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Utility work.

H-201 Moanalua Freeway

Moanalua Freeway Left lane closure.

H-201 Moanalua Freeway in both directions between the Pu’uloa Rd. overpass and Funston Rd. overpass.

Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 each day.Left lane will be closed in the westbound direction from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Left lane will be closed in the eastbound direction from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Freeway lighting. Moanalua Freeway Night work.

Left lane closure

H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Pu’uloa Rd. overpass and Funston Rd. overpass.

Monday, Nov. 28 through Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Freeway lighting. Moanalua Freeway Center lane closure.

H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the eastbound direction between Ahua St. overpass and Middle St. overpass.

Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. each day.

Maintenance work.

Farrington Hwy. [Routes 93/99/930]

Mākaha, Upena St. and Kili Dr. Full closure

Farrington Hwy. in the northbound direction between Upena St. and Kili Dr.

From 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29 through 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Drilling work for Mākaha Bridge 3A. Mākaha,Upena St. and Kili Dr. Lane shift.

Farrington Hwy. in both directions between Upena St. and Kili Dr.

On Monday, Nov. 28 and Wednesday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Drilling work for Mākaha Bridge 3A. Nānākuli, ‘A’ala Walk and Lumania Ave. Right lane, shoulder and sidewalk closure.

Farrington Hwy. in the westbound direction between ‘A’ala Walk and Lumania Ave.

On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

Installation of electrical infrastructure and concrete pad. Nānākuli, Nana’ikeola and Ma’aloa streets Right lane, shoulder, and sidewalk closures.

Farrington Hwy. in the westbound direction between Nana’ikeola and Ma’aloa streets.

On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

Installation of electrical infrastructure and concrete pad. Nānākuli, Hakimo Rd. and Pōhakunui Ave. Center lane closure.

Farrington Hwy. in both directions between Hakimo Rd. and Pōhakunui Ave.

On Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Maintenance work. Nānākuli, Hakimo Rd. and Mōhihi St. Lane closure.

Farrington Hwy. in the westbound direction between Hakimo Rd. and Mōhihi St.

On Friday, Dec. 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Crack sealing work. Pearl City, Waiawa Rd. Lane closure.

Farrington Hwy. in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Waiawa Rd.

On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 and Friday, Nov. 25, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Pedestrian curbing work. Wai’anae, Maipalaoa Rd. and Manununu St. Lane closure.

Farrington Hwy. [Route 93] in the northbound direction between Maipalaoa Rd. and Manununu St.

On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Bridge work. Wai’anae, Kili Dr. and Makau St. Lane shift.

Farrington Hwy. [Route 93] in both directions between Kili Dr. and Makau St.

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, through Friday, Dec. 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Sign work. Waipahu, Weaver Rd. and the H-1 Freeway Overpass Roving lane closures.

Farrington Hwy. [Route 99] in both directions between Fort Weaver Rd. and the H-1 Freeway Overpass [near Leeward Community College].

On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Landscaping work.

Kahekili Hwy. [Route 83]

Kāne’ohe, Hui Iwa St. and Ahaolelo Rd. Right lane closure.

Kahekili Hwy. in the northbound direction between Hui Iwa St. and Ahaolelo Rd.

On Monday, Nov. 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Pole replacements.

Kalaniana’ole Hwy. [Routes 61/72

Hawai’i Kai, Kamehameha Hwy. and Kailua Rd. Roving lane closures.

Kalanianaole Hwy. [Route 61] in the westbound direction between Kamehameha Hwy. and Kailua Rd.

On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Stripping. Waimanalo, Aloiloi and Poalima streets Lane closures

Kalanianaole Hwy. [Route 72] in both directions between Aloiloi and Poalima streets.

On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Sidewalk, curb and gutter work.

Kamehameha Hwy. [Routes 80/83/99]

‘Aiea, Moanalua Freeway Left lane closure.

Kamehameha Hwy. [Route 99] in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the H-201 Moanalua Freeway onramp.

On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 and on Friday, Nov. 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Underground utility work. ‘Aiea, ‘Aiea Kai Pl. Right lane closure.

Kamehameha Hwy. [Route 99] in both directions in the vicinity of Aiea Kai Pl.

On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Crosswalk work. Hale’iwa, Weed Circle Right lane closure.

Kamehameha Hwy. [Route 83] in the northbound direction in the vicinity of Weed Circle.

On Wednesday, Nov. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Camera work. Hale’iwa, Weed Circle Roving lane closures.

Kamehameha Hwy. [Route 83] in both directions in the vicinity of Weed Circle.

On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each day.

Fence repairs and pothole patching. Hau’ula, Imua Pl and Kawaipuna St Lane closure.

Kamehameha Hwy. [Route 83] in both directions between Imua Pl. and Kawaipuna St.

On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Electrical and waterline work. Hau’ula, Hau’ula Homestead and Kukuna roads Right lane closure.

Kamehameha Hwy. [Route 83] in the eastbound direction between Hau’ula Homestead and Kukuna roads.

On Monday, Nov. 28 through Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for bridge maintenance. each day.

Bridge maintenance. Ka’a’awa, Kahana Valley and Trout Farm roads Lane closure.

Kamehameha Hwy. [Route 83] in both between KKahana Valley and Trout Farm roads.

On Monday, Nov. 28 through Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

Utility work. Ka’a’awa, Ka’a’awa Valley Rd. and Kualoa Regional Park Right lane closure.

Kamehameha Hwy. [Route 83] in both between Kaaawa Valley Rd. and Kualoa Regional Park.

On Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Light repairs. Kalihi, Middle and Laumaka streets 24/7 closure.

Kamehameha Hwy. between Middle and Laumaka streets will be reduced to one westbound and one eastbound lane.

24-hours a day, seven days a week.

The Rail project.

Other adjustments to the area include: No left turns from Kamehameha Hwy. will be allowed. Pedestrian access will be maintained. Driveway and Business access will be maintained. The H-1 eastbound off-ramp to Dillingham Blvd. will be reduced to one lane. Middle St. southbound left turn reduced to single turn lane. The sidewalk on the makai side of Dillingham Blvd. between Pu’uhale Rd. and Mokauea St. will be closed 24/7 with pedestrians rerouted to the mauka sidewalk.

Pūpūkea, Waimea Valley and Ke Nui roads Lane closure.

Kamehameha Hwy. [Route 83] in both directions between Waimea Valley and Ke Nui roads.

On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Paving work. Salt Lake, Radford and Center drives Night work.

Lane shifts.

Kamehameha Hwy. [Route 99] in both directions between Radford and Center drives.

On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day.

The Rail project. Salt Lake, Night work.

Right lane closure.

Kamehameha Hwy. [Route 99] in the eastbound direction between Center Drive.

On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 over a 24-hour period.

The Rail project.

Likelike Hwy. [Route 63]

Kāne’ohe to Kalihi Night and weekend work.

Closure.

Likelike Hwy. in the southbound direction between the H-3 Freeway onramp and Valley View Drive.

On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day.

Pavement preservation work.

Use alternate routes.

Nimitz Hwy. [Route 92]

Honolulu, Sand Island Access Rd. and Pacific St. Night work.

Right lane closure.

Nimitz Hwy. in both directions between Sand Island Access Rd. and Pacific St.

On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day.

Sealing work. Honolulu, Ward Ave. and Punchbowl St. Right lane closure.

Nimitz Hwy. in the westbound directions between Ward Ave. and Punchbowl St.

On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. each day.

Maintenance work. Honolulu, Richards and Awa streets Lane closure.

Nimitz Hwy. in both directions between Richards and Awa streets.

On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

The Rail work. Honolulu, Smith and River streets Lane closure.

Nimitz Hwy. in both directions between Smith and River streets.

On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

The Rail work. Honolulu, Full closure.

Iwilei Street offramp from Nimitz Hwy. in the westbound direction.

On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

The Rail work. Honolulu, Right lane closure.

Nimitz Hwy. in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Valkenburgh St.

On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. each day.

The Rail work. Honolulu, Right and left turn pockets closed.

Nimitz Hwy. in both directions onto Halekauwila St.

On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 over a 24-hour period.

The Rail work. Honolulu, Right lane closure.

Nimitz Hwy. in the westbound direction between Sand Island Access and Puuloa roads.

On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

The Rail work.

Pali Hwy. [Route 61]

Honolulu, Vineyard Blvd. Two left lane closure.

Pali Hwy. in both directions in the vicinity of Vineyard Blvd.

On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day.

Pali Hwy. Resurfacing project. Nu’uanu, Nu’uanu Pali Dr. and the Pali Tunnels Left lane closure.

Pali Hwy. in the northbound direction between Nu’uanu Pali Dr. and the Pali Tunnels.

On Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Gate repairs. Nu’uanu, Pali Tunnels and Kamehameha Hwy. Two left lane closures.

Pali Hwy. in both directions between the Pali Tunnels and Kamehameha Hwy.

On Thursday, Dec. 1 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day.

Gate repairs. Nu’uanu, Waokanaka and Wylie streets Two lane closures.

Pali Hwy. in the Honolulu-bound direction between Waokanaka and Wylie streets overpass.

On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Resurfacing work.

The shoulder lane will be open to motorists where it’s wide enough to accommodate vehicles. Nu’uanu, Wylie St. overpass and Nu’uanu Pali Dr. Two lane closures.

Pali Hwy. in the Kailua-bound direction between Wylie St. overpass and Nu’uanu Pali Dr.

On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Resurfacing work. Nu’uanu, H-1 Freeway and Pauoa Rd. Lane closure.

Pali Hwy. in the Kailua-bound direction between the H-1 Freeway and Pauoa Rd. overpass.

On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Concrete work. Nu’uanu, Pali Tunnel and Nuuanu Pali Dr. Left lane closure.

Pali Hwy. in the Honolulu-bound direction between the Pali Tunnel and Nuuanu Pali Dr.

On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.

Grass trimming. Nu’uanu, Vineyard and Milo Ln. Lane closure.

Pali Hwy. in both directions between Vineyard and Milo Ln.

On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Electrical, striping and manhole work. Nu’uanu, Nu’uanu Pali Dr. and Pauoa Rd. Lane closure.

Pali Hwy. in the southbound direction between Nu’uanu Pali Dr. and Pauoa Rd. overpass.

On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Electrical, striping, and manhole work. Nu’uanu, H-1 Freeway and Nu’uanu Pali Dr. Lane closure.

Pali Hwy. in the southbound direction between the H-1 Freeway and Nu’uanu Pali Dr.

On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Electrical, striping, and manhole work. Nu’uanu, Nu’uanu Pali Dr. and Pali Tunnels Right lane closure.

Pali Hwy. in the westbound direction between Nu’uanu Pali Dr. and Pali Tunnels.

On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.

Grass trimming.

Ala Moana Blvd.

Honolulu Alternating lane closures

Ala Moana Blvd. in both directions between Ward Ave. and Ala Moana Park Dr.

On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Utility work.

Vineyard Blvd.

Honolulu, Nu’uanu Ave. and Punchbowl St. Lane closure.

Vineyard Blvd. in both directions between Nu’uanu Ave. and Punchbowl St.

On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Pali Hwy. project. Honolulu, Miller St. and the H-1 Freeway onramp Night work.

Full closure of Vineyard Blvd. in the eastbound direction between Miller St. and the H-1 Freeway onramp.

On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each day.

Pavement preservation work.

Kapolei Pkwy.

Ewa Right lane closure.

Kapolei Pkwy. in the eastbound direction between Renton Rd. and Kolowaka Dr.

On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

HECO work.

Nu’uanu Ave.

Nu’uanu Lane closure.

Nu’uanu Ave. in both directions between Wylie St. and Kawananakoa Pl.

On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Pali Hwy. project.

Lagoon Dr.

Honolulu Right lane closure.

Lagoon Dr. in the northbound direction between Aolele St. and Waiwai Loop.

On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. each day.

The Rail work.

Olomea St.

Honolulu, Lane shifts.

Olomea St. in the eastbound direction between Kokea St. and Auld Ln.

On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Paving work.

School St.

Honolulu, Lane closure.

School St. in both directions between Leilehua Ln. and Nu’uanu Ave.

On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Pali Hwy. resurfacing project.

Ualena St.

Honolulu Night work.

Full closure.

Ualena St. nightly

Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. each day.

The Rail.

Motorists and pedestrians will be detoured, and on street parking will not be allowed.

One-way traffic in the westbound direction will take place daily, from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wylie St.

Honolulu Lane closure.

Wylie St. in both directions between Liliha St. and Nuuanu Ave.

On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Pali Hwy. resurfacing project.

Kailua Rd.

Kailua Lane closure.

Kailua Rd. in both directions between Ulukahiki St. and Ulumanu Dr.

On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each day.

Striping work.

HDOT asked that when possible, motorists should seek alternative routes. Approach all work areas with caution and follow all road signs and directions.