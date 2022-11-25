HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Department of Transportation has released the following list of lane and road closures to take place on O’ahu between Saturday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Dec. 2:
H-1 Freeway
Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You
- Honolulu, Kinau St.
- Night work.
- Full closure.
- Eastbound direction between Kinau St. offramp [Exit 22] and Pi’ikoi St. underpass.
- Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.
- Paving work.
- Traffic detours.
- Honolulu, Pali Hwy.
- Lane closure
- Pali Hwy. offramp [Exit 21A] from H1 Freeway in the eastbound direction.
- Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day.
- Curb and gutter work.
- Honolulu, Middle St. and Dillingham Blvd.
- Night work.
- Closure of the Middle St. and Dillingham Blvd. offramp [Exit 18B] from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction.
- Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day.
- The Rail.
H-2 Freeway
- Waipio, Ka ‘Uka Blvd.
- Night work.
- Left and right land closure.
- H-2 Freeway in the southbound direction in the vicinity of the Ka ‘Uka Blvd. overpass.
- Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 and on Friday, Nov. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
- Utility work.
H-201 Moanalua Freeway
- Moanalua Freeway
- Left lane closure.
- H-201 Moanalua Freeway in both directions between the Pu’uloa Rd. overpass and Funston Rd. overpass.
- Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 each day.Left lane will be closed in the westbound direction from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Left lane will be closed in the eastbound direction from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Freeway lighting.
- Moanalua Freeway
- Night work.
- Left lane closure
- H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Pu’uloa Rd. overpass and Funston Rd. overpass.
- Monday, Nov. 28 through Wednesday, Nov. 30.
- Freeway lighting.
- Moanalua Freeway
- Center lane closure.
- H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the eastbound direction between Ahua St. overpass and Middle St. overpass.
- Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. each day.
- Maintenance work.
Farrington Hwy. [Routes 93/99/930]
- Mākaha, Upena St. and Kili Dr.
- Full closure
- Farrington Hwy. in the northbound direction between Upena St. and Kili Dr.
- From 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29 through 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
- Drilling work for Mākaha Bridge 3A.
- Mākaha,Upena St. and Kili Dr.
- Lane shift.
- Farrington Hwy. in both directions between Upena St. and Kili Dr.
- On Monday, Nov. 28 and Wednesday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
- Drilling work for Mākaha Bridge 3A.
- Nānākuli, ‘A’ala Walk and Lumania Ave.
- Right lane, shoulder and sidewalk closure.
- Farrington Hwy. in the westbound direction between ‘A’ala Walk and Lumania Ave.
- On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
- Installation of electrical infrastructure and concrete pad.
- Nānākuli, Nana’ikeola and Ma’aloa streets
- Right lane, shoulder, and sidewalk closures.
- Farrington Hwy. in the westbound direction between Nana’ikeola and Ma’aloa streets.
- On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
- Installation of electrical infrastructure and concrete pad.
- Nānākuli, Hakimo Rd. and Pōhakunui Ave.
- Center lane closure.
- Farrington Hwy. in both directions between Hakimo Rd. and Pōhakunui Ave.
- On Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.
- Maintenance work.
- Nānākuli, Hakimo Rd. and Mōhihi St.
- Lane closure.
- Farrington Hwy. in the westbound direction between Hakimo Rd. and Mōhihi St.
- On Friday, Dec. 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Crack sealing work.
- Pearl City, Waiawa Rd.
- Lane closure.
- Farrington Hwy. in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Waiawa Rd.
- On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 and Friday, Nov. 25, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
- Pedestrian curbing work.
- Wai’anae, Maipalaoa Rd. and Manununu St.
- Lane closure.
- Farrington Hwy. [Route 93] in the northbound direction between Maipalaoa Rd. and Manununu St.
- On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
- Bridge work.
- Wai’anae, Kili Dr. and Makau St.
- Lane shift.
- Farrington Hwy. [Route 93] in both directions between Kili Dr. and Makau St.
- On Tuesday, Nov. 29, through Friday, Dec. 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
- Sign work.
- Waipahu, Weaver Rd. and the H-1 Freeway Overpass
- Roving lane closures.
- Farrington Hwy. [Route 99] in both directions between Fort Weaver Rd. and the H-1 Freeway Overpass [near Leeward Community College].
- On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
- Landscaping work.
Kahekili Hwy. [Route 83]
- Kāne’ohe, Hui Iwa St. and Ahaolelo Rd.
- Right lane closure.
- Kahekili Hwy. in the northbound direction between Hui Iwa St. and Ahaolelo Rd.
- On Monday, Nov. 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Pole replacements.
Kalaniana’ole Hwy. [Routes 61/72
- Hawai’i Kai, Kamehameha Hwy. and Kailua Rd.
- Roving lane closures.
- Kalanianaole Hwy. [Route 61] in the westbound direction between Kamehameha Hwy. and Kailua Rd.
- On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
- Stripping.
- Waimanalo, Aloiloi and Poalima streets
- Lane closures
- Kalanianaole Hwy. [Route 72] in both directions between Aloiloi and Poalima streets.
- On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
- Sidewalk, curb and gutter work.
Kamehameha Hwy. [Routes 80/83/99]
- ‘Aiea, Moanalua Freeway
- Left lane closure.
- Kamehameha Hwy. [Route 99] in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the H-201 Moanalua Freeway onramp.
- On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 and on Friday, Nov. 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
- Underground utility work.
- ‘Aiea, ‘Aiea Kai Pl.
- Right lane closure.
- Kamehameha Hwy. [Route 99] in both directions in the vicinity of Aiea Kai Pl.
- On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
- Crosswalk work.
- Hale’iwa, Weed Circle
- Right lane closure.
- Kamehameha Hwy. [Route 83] in the northbound direction in the vicinity of Weed Circle.
- On Wednesday, Nov. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Camera work.
- Hale’iwa, Weed Circle
- Roving lane closures.
- Kamehameha Hwy. [Route 83] in both directions in the vicinity of Weed Circle.
- On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each day.
- Fence repairs and pothole patching.
- Hau’ula, Imua Pl and Kawaipuna St
- Lane closure.
- Kamehameha Hwy. [Route 83] in both directions between Imua Pl. and Kawaipuna St.
- On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
- Electrical and waterline work.
- Hau’ula, Hau’ula Homestead and Kukuna roads
- Right lane closure.
- Kamehameha Hwy. [Route 83] in the eastbound direction between Hau’ula Homestead and Kukuna roads.
- On Monday, Nov. 28 through Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for bridge maintenance. each day.
- Bridge maintenance.
- Ka’a’awa, Kahana Valley and Trout Farm roads
- Lane closure.
- Kamehameha Hwy. [Route 83] in both between KKahana Valley and Trout Farm roads.
- On Monday, Nov. 28 through Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.
- Utility work.
- Ka’a’awa, Ka’a’awa Valley Rd. and Kualoa Regional Park
- Right lane closure.
- Kamehameha Hwy. [Route 83] in both between Kaaawa Valley Rd. and Kualoa Regional Park.
- On Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Light repairs.
- Kalihi, Middle and Laumaka streets
- 24/7 closure.
- Kamehameha Hwy. between Middle and Laumaka streets will be reduced to one westbound and one eastbound lane.
- 24-hours a day, seven days a week.
- The Rail project.
- Other adjustments to the area include:
- No left turns from Kamehameha Hwy. will be allowed.
- Pedestrian access will be maintained.
- Driveway and Business access will be maintained.
- The H-1 eastbound off-ramp to Dillingham Blvd. will be reduced to one lane. Middle St. southbound left turn reduced to single turn lane.
- The sidewalk on the makai side of Dillingham Blvd. between Pu’uhale Rd. and Mokauea St. will be closed 24/7 with pedestrians rerouted to the mauka sidewalk.
- Pūpūkea, Waimea Valley and Ke Nui roads
- Lane closure.
- Kamehameha Hwy. [Route 83] in both directions between Waimea Valley and Ke Nui roads.
- On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
- Paving work.
- Salt Lake, Radford and Center drives
- Night work.
- Lane shifts.
- Kamehameha Hwy. [Route 99] in both directions between Radford and Center drives.
- On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day.
- The Rail project.
- Salt Lake,
- Night work.
- Right lane closure.
- Kamehameha Hwy. [Route 99] in the eastbound direction between Center Drive.
- On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 over a 24-hour period.
- The Rail project.
Likelike Hwy. [Route 63]
- Kāne’ohe to Kalihi
- Night and weekend work.
- Closure.
- Likelike Hwy. in the southbound direction between the H-3 Freeway onramp and Valley View Drive.
- On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day.
- Pavement preservation work.
- Use alternate routes.
Nimitz Hwy. [Route 92]
- Honolulu, Sand Island Access Rd. and Pacific St.
- Night work.
- Right lane closure.
- Nimitz Hwy. in both directions between Sand Island Access Rd. and Pacific St.
- On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day.
- Sealing work.
- Honolulu, Ward Ave. and Punchbowl St.
- Right lane closure.
- Nimitz Hwy. in the westbound directions between Ward Ave. and Punchbowl St.
- On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. each day.
- Maintenance work.
- Honolulu, Richards and Awa streets
- Lane closure.
- Nimitz Hwy. in both directions between Richards and Awa streets.
- On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
- The Rail work.
- Honolulu, Smith and River streets
- Lane closure.
- Nimitz Hwy. in both directions between Smith and River streets.
- On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
- The Rail work.
- Honolulu,
- Full closure.
- Iwilei Street offramp from Nimitz Hwy. in the westbound direction.
- On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
- The Rail work.
- Honolulu,
- Right lane closure.
- Nimitz Hwy. in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Valkenburgh St.
- On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. each day.
- The Rail work.
- Honolulu,
- Right and left turn pockets closed.
- Nimitz Hwy. in both directions onto Halekauwila St.
- On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 over a 24-hour period.
- The Rail work.
- Honolulu,
- Right lane closure.
- Nimitz Hwy. in the westbound direction between Sand Island Access and Puuloa roads.
- On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
- The Rail work.
Pali Hwy. [Route 61]
- Honolulu, Vineyard Blvd.
- Two left lane closure.
- Pali Hwy. in both directions in the vicinity of Vineyard Blvd.
- On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day.
- Pali Hwy. Resurfacing project.
- Nu’uanu, Nu’uanu Pali Dr. and the Pali Tunnels
- Left lane closure.
- Pali Hwy. in the northbound direction between Nu’uanu Pali Dr. and the Pali Tunnels.
- On Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Gate repairs.
- Nu’uanu, Pali Tunnels and Kamehameha Hwy.
- Two left lane closures.
- Pali Hwy. in both directions between the Pali Tunnels and Kamehameha Hwy.
- On Thursday, Dec. 1 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day.
- Gate repairs.
- Nu’uanu, Waokanaka and Wylie streets
- Two lane closures.
- Pali Hwy. in the Honolulu-bound direction between Waokanaka and Wylie streets overpass.
- On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
- Resurfacing work.
- The shoulder lane will be open to motorists where it’s wide enough to accommodate vehicles.
- Nu’uanu, Wylie St. overpass and Nu’uanu Pali Dr.
- Two lane closures.
- Pali Hwy. in the Kailua-bound direction between Wylie St. overpass and Nu’uanu Pali Dr.
- On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
- Resurfacing work.
- Nu’uanu, H-1 Freeway and Pauoa Rd.
- Lane closure.
- Pali Hwy. in the Kailua-bound direction between the H-1 Freeway and Pauoa Rd. overpass.
- On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
- Concrete work.
- Nu’uanu, Pali Tunnel and Nuuanu Pali Dr.
- Left lane closure.
- Pali Hwy. in the Honolulu-bound direction between the Pali Tunnel and Nuuanu Pali Dr.
- On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.
- Grass trimming.
- Nu’uanu, Vineyard and Milo Ln.
- Lane closure.
- Pali Hwy. in both directions between Vineyard and Milo Ln.
- On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
- Electrical, striping and manhole work.
- Nu’uanu, Nu’uanu Pali Dr. and Pauoa Rd.
- Lane closure.
- Pali Hwy. in the southbound direction between Nu’uanu Pali Dr. and Pauoa Rd. overpass.
- On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
- Electrical, striping, and manhole work.
- Nu’uanu, H-1 Freeway and Nu’uanu Pali Dr.
- Lane closure.
- Pali Hwy. in the southbound direction between the H-1 Freeway and Nu’uanu Pali Dr.
- On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
- Electrical, striping, and manhole work.
- Nu’uanu, Nu’uanu Pali Dr. and Pali Tunnels
- Right lane closure.
- Pali Hwy. in the westbound direction between Nu’uanu Pali Dr. and Pali Tunnels.
- On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.
- Grass trimming.
Ala Moana Blvd.
- Honolulu
- Alternating lane closures
- Ala Moana Blvd. in both directions between Ward Ave. and Ala Moana Park Dr.
- On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
- Utility work.
Vineyard Blvd.
- Honolulu, Nu’uanu Ave. and Punchbowl St.
- Lane closure.
- Vineyard Blvd. in both directions between Nu’uanu Ave. and Punchbowl St.
- On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
- Pali Hwy. project.
- Honolulu, Miller St. and the H-1 Freeway onramp
- Night work.
- Full closure of Vineyard Blvd. in the eastbound direction between Miller St. and the H-1 Freeway onramp.
- On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each day.
- Pavement preservation work.
Kapolei Pkwy.
- Ewa
- Right lane closure.
- Kapolei Pkwy. in the eastbound direction between Renton Rd. and Kolowaka Dr.
- On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
- HECO work.
Nu’uanu Ave.
- Nu’uanu
- Lane closure.
- Nu’uanu Ave. in both directions between Wylie St. and Kawananakoa Pl.
- On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
- Pali Hwy. project.
Lagoon Dr.
- Honolulu
- Right lane closure.
- Lagoon Dr. in the northbound direction between Aolele St. and Waiwai Loop.
- On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. each day.
- The Rail work.
Olomea St.
- Honolulu,
- Lane shifts.
- Olomea St. in the eastbound direction between Kokea St. and Auld Ln.
- On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
- Paving work.
School St.
- Honolulu,
- Lane closure.
- School St. in both directions between Leilehua Ln. and Nu’uanu Ave.
- On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
- Pali Hwy. resurfacing project.
Ualena St.
- Honolulu
- Night work.
- Full closure.
- Ualena St. nightly
- Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. each day.
- The Rail.
- Motorists and pedestrians will be detoured, and on street parking will not be allowed.
- One-way traffic in the westbound direction will take place daily, from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Wylie St.
- Honolulu
- Lane closure.
- Wylie St. in both directions between Liliha St. and Nuuanu Ave.
- On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
- Pali Hwy. resurfacing project.
Kailua Rd.
- Kailua
- Lane closure.
- Kailua Rd. in both directions between Ulukahiki St. and Ulumanu Dr.
- On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each day.
- Striping work.
Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8
HDOT asked that when possible, motorists should seek alternative routes. Approach all work areas with caution and follow all road signs and directions.