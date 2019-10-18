Ewa Makai Middle School dedicated a new classroom wing today with special guests including Hawaii’s First Lady Dawn Amano-Ige, students, teachers, government partners and community members. Tours of the new classrooms were given by Ewa Makai Middle students and guests were treated to refreshments made by James Campbell High School’s culinary arts academy students.

The new 24-room, two-story wing is accommodating approximately 450 new sixth-graders from feeder schools Ewa Elementary, Ewa Beach Elementary and Keoneula Elementary.

The new sixth-grade wing adds approximately 54,500 square feet of educational space for the school’s 1,400 students. Construction began in January 2017 and cost approximately $24 million to complete. Also included in the construction were covering for the amphitheatre and a courtyard fronting the new wing.

The upstairs classrooms will house three sixth-grade teams in innovative rooms that have the capability to open up into one large room for team-teaching lessons. Hallways designed with student work to promote a positive campus culture will be utilized for interdisciplinary units and project-based learning. The downstairs classrooms will house electives like Spanish, aviation, engineering, coding, Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID), computer art, 3D design and health and wellness classes.