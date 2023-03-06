HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation is notifying Hawaii residents of a printing mistake on identification cards printed in February.

HDOT said that the error is the incorrect printing of the large “Hawaii” text on the front of the cards. The error was caused by a hardware change by the card vendor, Thales.

Properly printed Driver License with “Hawaii” in script font is on the left; the misprint with “Hawaii” in sans serif font is on the right.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

HDOT has corrected the error, however, residents who received a Hawaii Driver’s license or state identification cards in February, are encouraged to check their cards to see if they have a misprinted credential.

HDOT said that credentials with the misprint can be used normally because they have the proper security features in place. TSA and law enforcement statewide have been notified of the error by HDOT and have agreed to treat the misprinted credentials as a valid form of identification.

A total of 2,450 misprinted credentials were mailed out and will require re-printing, according to HDOT. Listed below is a breakdown by county:

County Card Count

City and County of Honolulu: 1,684

County of Hawaiʻi: 353

County of Kauaʻi: 121

County of Maui: 292

HDOT said that replacements are being issued at no cost to those effected by the misprint and replacement cards will begin to be issued this month.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

City and County of Honolulu: Note, the City and County of Honolulu will contact affected individuals and will send replacement credentials in the mail.