Erick becomes a hurricane and heads into the Central Pacific, Tropical Storm Flossie to slowly intensify

HURRICANE ERICK:

At 500 PM the center of Hurricane Erick was located near latitude 12.7 North, longitude 140.0 West.

Erick is moving toward the west near 18 mph. A west-northwest course at a slower forward speed is expected to begin on Tuesday and continue through Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph with higher gusts.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours before weakening is predicted to start late Wednesday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles.

Hurricane Erick is forecast to weaken while passing south of the Hawaiian Island around Thursday and Friday.

TROPICAL STORM FLOSSIE:

At 500 PM the center of Tropical Storm Flossie was located near latitude 12.3 North, longitude 117.8 West.

Flossie is moving toward the west near 17 mph, and this general motion is forecast to continue through Tuesday night.

By Wednesday, Flossie is expected to turn toward the west-northwest and maintain that motion through the end of the week.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph with higher gusts.

Steady strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Flossie is forecast to become a hurricane on Tuesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center.

Flossie is expected to weaken back to a tropical storm while possibly passing over or to the north of the islands around Monday.