Enter if you dare! The Waipahu Haunted Manor prepares for Halloween

Venture off to West Oahu and you’ll find the Haunted Manor. For 14 years, the spooky decorations have attracted trick-or-treaters to Limahana Street in Waipahu.

The mastermind behind it, Dave Amodo, spends almost a whole year working on the attraction. It started as a project for the kids in the neighborhoods and grew beyond the immediate community into a yearly attraction. Decorations are made of mostly recycled material and take about 100 hours to build.

If you’re brave enough to enter, you’ll find goblins and ghosts inside the Haunted Manor. Amodo invites the public to stop by and explore the Haunted Manor on Halloween night.