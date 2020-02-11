Enhanced showers expected for the islands through the middle of the week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A strong low pressure system located north of the Big Island will gradually move closer to the state.

This will maintain cool, wet, and unsettled weather conditions across most of the island chain through early Tuesday, followed by a gradual trend toward lighter winds from late Tuesday into Wednesday.

The low is forecast to weaken and eventually move west of the islands Wednesday, and then dissipate by Thursday.

An area of enhanced moisture moving in from the east will likely result in breezy and somewhat wet trades on Thursday.

This will be followed by more typical trade wind weather pattern from Friday through the upcoming weekend.

