Emergency work along Likelike Highway in Kalihi to impact Honolulu-bound traffic, March 6

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric crews will be making emergency repairs to damaged equipment in hilly terrain along Likelike Highway in Kalihi on March 6.
The work will affect Honolulu-bound traffic between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
During the work, trucks will be parked in the shoulder lane and there will be intermittent closures of the far-right Honolulu-bound lane between Valley View Drive and Emmeline Place.
Due to the location and terrain, the work will require climbing and the use of a helicopter.
Safety signage and traffic cones will alert drivers ahead of the work zone. Motorists should anticipate delays and drive with caution when approaching and passing the work area.
