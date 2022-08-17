HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Roth was joined by seven local nonprofits to announce that the Hawaii County Emergency Rental Assistance Program will be temporarily pausing new applications.

Effective Thursday, Aug. 18 at 11:59 p.m. in order to process the existing applications.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Hawaii Community Lending will connect applicants with job opportunities and free counseling offered through the Financial Empowerment Centers.

If you are an applicant that is already enrolled in ERAP then you do not need to reapply.

Program partners will continue to pay out assistance without disruptions.

If you applied before Friday, Aug. 19, and are in the process of finalizing your application, it will be processed and funded.

According to county officials, ERAP has disbursed $20.6 million in rent and utility assistance to 7,312 low-income Hawaiʻi Island residents since April 1, 2021.

If you are in need of assistance during the pause then you can contact the County’s Financial Empowerment Centers.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

You can book an appointment here.