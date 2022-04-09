HONOLULU (KHON2) — As Easter closes in, celebrations have already hopped into place.

The Easter Bunny made a stop at Market City Shopping Center for photos with keiki on Saturday.

The event was part of the Market City Shopping Center Easter Celebration and closed out the shopping center’s second annual food drive.

The public was able to enjoy the event with balloon art and photos with the Easter Bunny and Forever Flower Crafts by Ben Franklin Crafts.

Through the Food and Supply Collection that took place, donations of canned goods, dry goods, non-perishable items and toiletries were being accepted for the Central Union Church’s Serving Aloha program. The donations were collected for those facing food insecurity.

But that wasn’t the only place that had photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny.

Easter Bunny Peter Cottontail was at PetSmart to take photos with pets. People brought their four-legged friends of all sizes. One of the smallest being a pet rat.

Kimo and Shantelle Opiana’s pet rat being held by the Easter Bunny on April 9 at PetSmart during a free photo opportunity.

Pet owner and her dog takes photo with Easter Bunny Peter Cottontail at PetSmart on April 9.

“So we just wanted to bring our pet because that is what it is all about is our pets. We love our pets. No matter what,” said pet owner Kimo Opiana as he held his pet rat.

There was an Easter Bunny at all PetSmart locations on Oahu on Saturday.