East-facing beach parks on Hawaii Island to close ahead of Hurricane Douglas

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (KHON2) – The County of Hawaii Department of Parks and Recreation announced that all County beach parks on east-facing shores will be closed starting Friday at 7 p.m. until further notice.

The beach parks that will close include the following:

-Whittington Beach Park in Kau to Keokea Beach Park in Kapaau.

In addition, all County camping permits are cancelled for Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, call Hawaii County Parks and Recreation at 961-8311.

