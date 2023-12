HONOLULU (KHON2) — An earthquake Monday at around 6 p.m. rattled a Pu’u community.

The earthquake was originally reported to have had a major magnitude of 4.47, but officials said there is no tsunami threat.

At about 6:30 p.m. officials updated the magnitude level at a 5.07.

Residents said they felt the rumble of the earth but there is no known damage at this time.

For coordinates and specifics, visit usgs.gov.