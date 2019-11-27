E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce continues to grow

The e. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce is growing. So far Hawaii is not on the list of states with people getting sick, so keep following the recommendations from the CDC. And that is to not eat romaine harvested from Salinas, CA.

The CDC said today the number of cases has grown to 69, up from 40. And there are now cases in three more states, raising the total to 19. Six patients have gone into kidney failure. Again, check the labels. This includes whole heads of romaine lettuce, hearts of romaine and pre-packaged salads.

