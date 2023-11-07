KAKAAKO, Hawaii (KHON2) — E-bikes have grown in popularity and are expected to be a hot Christmas gift, but at least one recent accident involving an e-bike has raised safety concerns for riders.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

KHON2 found out details on rules and safety tips.

The Hawaii Bicycling League (HBL) said e-bikes certainly are exciting due to the fact that they have top speeds of 20-28 miles per hour.

“They are definitely fun,” HBL executive director Travis Counsell said, “I think we do remind people that you can get yourself in situations just because they are fun and have a little more power than you would normally.”

“So, we do remind people that there’s an extra responsibility there of just being aware of your surroundings, aware how quick you’re going and how quickly you can get to a faster speed, let alone how fast you need to stop as well.” Travis Counsell, Hawaii Bicycling League executive director

The Hawaii Department of Transportation said e-bikes can use bike lanes and can take up a lane of traffic if needed.

“There are certain caveats,” Transportation Department communications manager Shelly Kunishige said, “like, so you are not allowed to ride a bicycle with a motor on a sidewalk.”

There are some restrictions when it comes to e-bikes, officials said folks must be at least 15-years-old to ride them and there are certain areas — like the Pearl Harbor Bike Path — where they are not allowed.

“A bike path may be signed to say no bicycles with motors,” Kunishige said. “You can’t go on the freeways, that is limited to vehicles with five horsepower and above.”

Honolulu police said the man who was riding an e-bike on Kapahulu Avenue on Monday, Nov. 6 crossed the double yellow line and collided with a motorist who was traveling in the opposite direction. Authorities confirmed he was not wearing a helmet at the time and was hospitalized in critical condition, but Hawaii law only requires a helmet for riders who are 16-years-old or younger.

The Hawaii Bicycling League said parents should have a discussion about safety if they are considering buying an e-bike for their child who is 15 or older.

“They’re a fun gift, but maybe not the best toy or something for a younger kid,” Counsell said. “A brain injury is not something to mess around with and while your friends might not think the helmet is cool, trust me, it’s cool and it’s worth it.”

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Click here to check out HBL’s free classes on biking safety and information.