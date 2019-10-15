DUI arrests decrease in Hawaii, but the state still ranks in top 10

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii ranks high in the most driving under the influence arrests in America, says new study.

SafeHome.org released a study on Driving Under The Influence By State, using the most recent data available from the FBI and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through 2017.

According to the study, Hawaii ranks seventh with the most DUI’s in America with 418.06 arrests per 100,000 residents.

The national average is 309.8 arrests per 100,000 people.

Since 2007, only two states (Delaware and North Dakota) have seen an increase in DUIs. However, since 2007 DUI’s have decreased by 17.6 percent according to the study.

Nebraska has seen the largest decrease in the U.S. of 95.1% during this period.

The study says about 39 percent of traffic fatalities in Hawaii include a drunk driver,

South Dakota has the most DUIs per person with 938.75 per 100,000 people.

Location also saw a trend in DUIs. Rural counties saw more with 585.6 arrests per 100,000, Suburbs (324.1) and Urban counties (350.3).