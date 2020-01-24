Dry trade wind weather on tap for the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A stable land and sea breeze pattern will continue through tomorrow afternoon.

An area of moisture moving up from the southeast will produce moderate showers along southeast slopes of the Big Island, while the rest of the state will experience dry conditions tonight and afternoon clouds and minimal rainfall Friday.

A weak front will stall near Kauai Friday night, bringing an increase in clouds and showers for the northern end of the island chain into Saturday.

Moderate trade winds and a typical windward rainfall pattern will return for the weekend.

Trades will decrease and likely veer southeasterly again early next week.