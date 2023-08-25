HONOLULU (KHON2) — No major changes in the forecast through early next week and abundant sunshine will be the primary weather-maker for the islands. Shower activity will be confined to windward areas of all islands, and during the afternoon hours Kona may see scattered showers. Trades peak at 20 mph with higher gusts. Storm remnants from a disturbance in the East Pacific may move through the islands next weekend.
Dry conditions this weekend, storm remnants possible next week
by: Justin Cruz
September 02 2023 10:00 am