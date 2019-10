HONOLULU (KHON2) — A wet and windy trade wind weather pattern will continue through Friday, with a trend toward lighter winds and fewer showers over the weekend.

Light winds will then continue into early next week as a dissipating front stalls near the islands, with just a few showers expected.

In the meantime, showery low clouds moving in with the trades will continue to soak windward areas, with showers spreading to leeward areas on the smaller islands.