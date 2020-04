HONOLULU (KHON2) -- In response to the impact of COVID-19, Girl Scouts of Hawaii has reimagined its cookie program and partnered with City Mill through its Cookie Booth Buyout program. Customers can purchase their favorite flavors of Girl Scout Cookies for $5 a box at most City Mill locations on Oahu starting on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

“The COVID-19 restrictions caused the cancellation of over 1,100 cookie booths midway through our cookie season, severely curtailing our Girl Scout troops’ opportunities to fundraise for their community service projects throughout the year,” said Shari Chang, Chief Executive Officer of the Girl Scouts of Hawai‘i. “We’re extremely grateful for City Mill stepping in to participate in our Cookie Booth Buyout program. Their support allows the community to purchase boxes of Girl Scout Cookies at most of their retail locations and all sales will go directly to our local Girl Scout troops.”